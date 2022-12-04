MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.82 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 5% higher against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $36.01 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,759,886 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

