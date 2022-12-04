MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $472.27

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.27 ($5.65) and traded as low as GBX 364.45 ($4.36). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.43), with a volume of 45,356 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 470 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
MJ Gleeson Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £215.87 million and a P/E ratio of 616.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 471.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson
In other news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($49,288.19).
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
