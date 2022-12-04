MOBOX (MBOX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.82 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $79.82 million and $10.85 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,932,697 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

