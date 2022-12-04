Monero Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $73.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $144.45 or 0.00844890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,096.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00450205 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022220 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00113855 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00648700 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00246289 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00268097 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,209,321 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
