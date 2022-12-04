Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.50 or 0.00049701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and $2.46 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,574,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,805,797 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

