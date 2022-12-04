Morgan Stanley Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $13.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

