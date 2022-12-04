MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($221.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($234.02) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

ETR:MTX opened at €202.50 ($208.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €178.29. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($227.94).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

