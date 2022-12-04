Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

