Nano Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,116.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00448996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00113844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00837060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00647943 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00246005 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

