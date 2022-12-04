Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Block worth $27,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Block by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,223,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,645,000 after purchasing an additional 174,785 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,736 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,960. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

