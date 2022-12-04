Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $30.44 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

