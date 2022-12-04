Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 166,350 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,350 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $26,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 32.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 648.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 783,343 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

