Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 38,146 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,146 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.24.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

