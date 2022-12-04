Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,160 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $23,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

