Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,142 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $34,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after purchasing an additional 388,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

