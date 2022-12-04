Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $13.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00219668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059391 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,990,228 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

