NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $64.92 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00010156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $64.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00060440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 833,884,048 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 833,592,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69715583 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $48,762,194.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

