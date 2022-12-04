NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00009914 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $57.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00079959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 833,592,457 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 833,592,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69715583 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $48,762,194.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

