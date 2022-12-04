NEM (XEM) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

NEM (XEM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. NEM has a market capitalization of $295.65 million and $6.33 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009646 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00506378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

