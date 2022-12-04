NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.