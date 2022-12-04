NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.