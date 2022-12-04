NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 30,232 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 173,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.