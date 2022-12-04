NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,127 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

