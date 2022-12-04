NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.