NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.39 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

