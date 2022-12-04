NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

