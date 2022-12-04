NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

