NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 40,249 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 111,147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $81.74.

