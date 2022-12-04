Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 11,650,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KIND traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,635. Nextdoor has a one year low of 2.02 and a one year high of 11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day moving average of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,458,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.