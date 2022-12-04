Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 11,650,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NYSE:KIND traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,635. Nextdoor has a one year low of 2.02 and a one year high of 11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day moving average of 3.00.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
