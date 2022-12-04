Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 9,261 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.0 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

