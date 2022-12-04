Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,150 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $390,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $846,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

