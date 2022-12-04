Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 66,520 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,494.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares valued at $7,057,756. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

