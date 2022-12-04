Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $435.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.