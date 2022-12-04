Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qualys were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.16. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

