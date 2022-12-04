Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,977 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

