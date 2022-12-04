Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.85 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in XPeng were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in XPeng by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in XPeng by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after acquiring an additional 262,034 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in XPeng by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

XPeng stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.