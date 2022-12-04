Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 55,290 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.