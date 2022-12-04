Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 106,108 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,108 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.54% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

