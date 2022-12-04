Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $17.72 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 252,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,119,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

