Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

