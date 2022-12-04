Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $725.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.17. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

