NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Increased by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock makes up 19.7% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 91.3% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 484,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,835,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,570 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLOK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

