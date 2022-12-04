Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.56 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $271.69 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.37 or 0.07412354 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024938 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04718622 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,878,855.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.