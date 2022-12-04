OKB (OKB) Price Tops $21.72 on Major Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $13.78 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $21.72 or 0.00126806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

