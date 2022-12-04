Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548,002 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.71% of Old National Bancorp worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

