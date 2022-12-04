Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0835 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Orchid has a total market cap of $57.67 million and $2.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,125.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00240769 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08391121 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,605,483.30 traded over the last 24 hours."

