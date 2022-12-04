Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.24

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and traded as high as $89.40. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 1,431 shares traded.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

