Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and $159,397.88 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,104.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00449354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00113896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00846163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00246091 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,963,278 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

