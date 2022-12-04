Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $157,043.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,274.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00449821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00113644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00647876 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,966,089 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

