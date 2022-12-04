PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $368.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.82 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $23.67 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.12.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

